Pakistan annual inflation eases to 5.65% in January - statistics bureau | Updated: 01-02-2021
Pakistan's annual inflation rate slowed down to 5.65% in January, the bureau of statistics said on Monday, from 8% the previous month.
A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index, the bureau said.
It said the Urban CPI recorded a decrease of 0.16% while Rural CPI recorded a drop of 0.29%.
