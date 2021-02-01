Pakistan annual inflation eases to 5.65% in January - statistics bureau

Pakistan's annual inflation rate slowed down to 5.65% in January, the bureau of statistics said on Monday, from 8% the previous month.

A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index, the bureau said.

It said the Urban CPI recorded a decrease of 0.16% while Rural CPI recorded a drop of 0.29%.

