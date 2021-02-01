Left Menu

Budget: Edible oil industry welcomes agri development cess

We welcome this decision of the government as it will help in containing import of palm oil and remove the undue advantage it had over soya and sunflower oil.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:56 IST
Budget: Edible oil industry welcomes agri development cess
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The edible oil industry on Monday welcomed the announcement of agricultural development cess and the increase in import duty of crude palm oil in the Union Budget 2021-22, saying that the measures are expected to protect the interests of mustard farmers.

The announcement of agricultural development cess is a welcome move and hopefully the revenue from cess on edible oils would be utilised for augmenting domestic production of oilseeds, Solvent Extractor's Association of India (SEA) President Atul Chaturvedi said in a statement.

''As per our understanding the effective import duty on CPO (crude palm oil) has gone up to 35.75 per cent, while at the same time import duty on soya and sunflower oil has remained unchanged at 38.5 per cent. ''We welcome this decision of the government as it will help in containing import of palm oil and remove the undue advantage it had over soya and sunflower oil. This should help protect the interest of mustard farmers whose crop is ready for harvest,'' he noted. However, he added that the edible oil industry was expecting the announcement of starting of the National Mission on Edible Oils in line with our Prime Minister's Vision of Atmanirbharta but disappointingly the Budget was silent on that front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8

After conducting physicalclasses for standards 10 and 12 for a month, the Odishagovernment on Monday said that it has decided to reopenschools for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 8amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines....

Union budget opens floodgates for Chinese stainless-steel imports: ISSDA

The Union budget has opened thefloodgates for imports of Chinese stainless-steel withtemporary revocation of anti-dumping and countervailingduties, which is expected to hurt domestic manufacturers ofsuch product, an industry body said on Mo...

DU reopening: Teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1; blame 'mindless order'

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Monday criticised the varsity for not giving colleges and teachers adequate time for preparation on the first day of limited reopening of colleges.The Delhi University issued a notification ...

Sebi to be notified as gold exchange regulator: FM

The government on Monday said capital market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi will be the designated regulator for gold exchanges, which will infuse transparency in gold transactions.In the Budget of 2018-19, the governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021