Left Menu

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray launches scheme for startups to help file IT patents

In a bid to boost the startup ecosystem in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to innovative startups to file for IT patents.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:48 IST
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray launches scheme for startups to help file IT patents
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to boost the startup ecosystem in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to innovative startups to file for IT patents. As per a statement, around 125-150 startups will be supported in the first phase of the scheme with the financial help of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, along with financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh for quality testing and certification for the startup's ideas.

"There are highly intelligent youths in urban and rural areas of Maharashtra and the Skills Development Department should take up the task of crafting these diamonds," Thackeray was quoted in the statement. Skills Development Minister Nawab Malik pointed out that the state was ranked second in the India Innovation Index released by the NITI AYOG recently.

"Our goal is to make the state number one in various skill development schemes and startups. A number of schemes have been undertaken for this purpose and new schemes will be added in the future as well. It has been proposed to set up an international standard Center for Skill Development in Mumbai and courses in ITIs are being updated in a timely manner," Malik said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021