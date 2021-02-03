Left Menu

Aero India 2021 will add impetus to our quest to become 'Atmanirbhar', says PM Modi

Ahead of the inauguration of the 13th edition of the Aero India international air show on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the event will add impetus to the country's quest to become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:38 IST
Aero India 2021 will add impetus to our quest to become 'Atmanirbhar', says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the inauguration of the 13th edition of the Aero India international air show on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the event will add impetus to the country's quest to become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). "India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Atmanirbhar," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Israel's Elbit Systems has been put on display its Rampage air-to-ground missile at the Aero India show. The missile is going to be inducted into the Indian Air Force. Three Mi-17 helicopters took part in the flypast at the inauguration of the Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru.

The contract of 83 LCA Tejas fighters was also handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by Ministry of Defence at Aero India show. Organised every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cash reward announced for information on Deep Sidhu

Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actors Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Republic Day violence in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.Cash reward of Rs 50,000 was...

Centre should repeal farm laws, work towards normalising situation at Delhi borders: Mayawati

The multi-layered barricading, barbed wires and roadblocks at Delhis borders to threaten protesting farmers is not appropriate and the Centre should fulfil their demand of repealing the new agri laws, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said...

People News Roundup: U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize; Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYTHal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary ...

We did everything possible, also offered to host South Africa: CA chief executive Hockley

Cricket Australias interim chief executive officer Nick Hockley says they explored every possible option, including offering to host South Africa for a Test series, after postponing a tour of that country due to a fresh outbreak of COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021