Hong Kong stocks end lower as tech shares slide

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.1%, while the IT sector dipped 1.39%, the financial sector ended 0.21% lower and the property sector dipped 0.4%.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Thursday, on weakness in tech shares and worries about recent tighter liquidity conditions in mainland Chinese markets. ** The Hang Seng index ended 193.96 points or 0.66% lower at 29,113.50, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.76% to 11,563.5.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.1%, while the IT sector dipped 1.39%, the financial sector ended 0.21% lower and the property sector dipped 0.4%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.92%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.06%.

** Regional markets also eased as higher interest rates in mainland China raised investor worries that policymakers may be starting to shift to a tighter stance to rein in share prices and property markets. ** Alibaba gained after its fintech arm Ant Group agreed to a restructuring plan with Chinese regulators under which it will become a financial holding company, a source told Reuters.

