Left Menu

Govt welcomes approval for Wellington-Lower Hutt walking and cycling link

The 4.5-kilometre long, five-metre wide shared path will run along Wellington Harbour’s coastal edge, away from State Highway 2 traffic, making it safer and easier for people to walk or cycle between Wellington and Lower Hutt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-02-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 08:48 IST
Govt welcomes approval for Wellington-Lower Hutt walking and cycling link
Transport Minister Michael Wood said the project will encourage more people to walk or cycle between Wellington and Lower Hutt and help make the region’s transport network more resilient. Image Credit: ANI

The Government welcomes the approval for the Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-one section of Te Ara Tupua, the walking and cycling link between Wellington and Lower Hutt.

The 4.5-kilometre long, five-metre wide shared path will run along Wellington Harbour's coastal edge, away from State Highway 2 traffic, making it safer and easier for people to walk or cycle between Wellington and Lower Hutt.

Environment Minister David Parker said this was the first transport project approved by an Expert Consenting Panel under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-Track Consenting) Act 2020, which was designed to accelerate New Zealand's economic recovery from COVID-19.

"This project will create jobs and boost our economic recovery while maintaining a strong environmental focus. Care will be taken to preserve sensitive habitats and the addition of new offshore habitat areas will help address the effects of coastal construction," David Parker said.

"It meets all the requirements under the fast-track consenting process to get people into jobs and support our economy while upholding environmental standards and Treaty of Waitangi principles."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is partnering with mana whenua on the project to ensure that it will deliver the greatest possible benefit for the region.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the project will encourage more people to walk or cycle between Wellington and Lower Hutt and help make the region's transport network more resilient.

"Right now, it's not easy to walk or cycle between Wellington and Lower Hutt. By providing a safe, dedicated route for walkers and cyclists, it's estimated there will be around 2,200-weekday cycle trips on the new path by 2030. This is more than three times the number of cycle trips made on SH2 today, plus up to 600 people walking, running or using things like e-scooters.

"The seaside path will also help protect the road and rail line from storms and act as an alternative route if a disaster blocks them," Michael Wood said.

Subject to the approval of implementation funding, Waka Kotahi expects construction to start later this year.

The approval was granted by an Expert Consenting Panel chaired by Barrister Alan Webb. The decision took 68 working days from the time the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). That is significantly faster than the time it takes for a similar consent under the Resource Management Act 1991 consenting process.

More information about the Te Ara Tupua decision is on the EPA website. More information about applications for fast-tracking through the Order in Council process is on the Ministry for the Environment website.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: 6 arrested after girl raped, killed in Korba district; 2 kin also murdered

As many as six accused have been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed along with her father and a 4-year-old in Chhattisgarhs Korba district. The incident occurred on January 29 near Satrenga village under the L...

Ivory Coast national held with heroin worth Rs 30 cr from Delhi

Kullu district police in a joint operation with Delhi Police arrested a citizen of Ivory Coast allegedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday. This is one of the biggest catches in the history of the state p...

UNHCR applauds restoration of US resettlement program

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, praised President Joe Bidens plan announced today to raise the cap on the number of refugees who could be admitted to the United States, saying it would send a powerful sign...

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, according to an update on its website.Earlier in the day, Robinhoods we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021