Proud to be toddy tapping labourer's son: Kerala CM
Responding to Congress leader K Sudhakaran's remark on his family background, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said he is proud to be the son of a toddy tapping labourer.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-02-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 08:50 IST
"I don't think being the son of a toddy tapping labourer is something to be ashamed of. Sudhakaran knows me since I was a student at Brennen College. I don't have an inferiority complex. I'm proud of it," said Vijayan.
Reportedly, Sudhakaran had earlier recounted Kerala CM's humble origin while taking a dig at him for travelling in a helicopter. (ANI)
