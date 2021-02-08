Left Menu

Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss TRP scam

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss an urgent issue that came up during the investigation of the Television Rating Point (TRP) scam on Monday.

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss an urgent issue that came up during the investigation of the Television Rating Point (TRP) scam on Monday. The Shiv Sena MP stated, "in a WhatsApp chat records of an Editor-in-Chief of a news channel and formal CEO of Rating agency shared extremely sensitive classified military information related to national security which could have been known only to the members of the cabinet committee on security and it is a clear violation of National Security Act."

Mumbai Police busted a TRP scam in October 2020 alleging that Television news channels paid viewers to manipulate viewership ratings. Chaturvedi had earlier asked the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to take urgent steps to ensure transparency in the TRP system.

Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' states that "Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being." (ANI)

