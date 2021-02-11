Left Menu

Govt ready for talks, can amend farm laws if needed: Rajnath

And due to this confidence farmers haveachieved a record production, Singh said.In 2017, the prime minister had vowed to doublefarmers income by 2022.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:45 IST
Govt ready for talks, can amend farm laws if needed: Rajnath

The Union government is readyto discuss the new agriculture laws with farmers' leaders withan open mind and even to amend them if necessary, DefenceMinister Rajnath Singh said here on Thursday.

The new laws are aimed at doubling farmers' income,Singh said, speaking at a function to inaugurate thousands ofsmall-scale irrigation projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh's statement follows Prime Minister NarendraModi's fresh appeal to protesting farmers on Wednesday to comeforward for talks and the assurance that the government isopen to amending the laws if there are any shortcomings.

''We are ready to talk with an open mind on farm lawsand if needed even make amendments to them. As a result of ourgovernment's decisions, a new confidence is being built amongcommon farmers. And due to this (confidence) farmers haveachieved a record production,'' Singh said.

''In 2017, the prime minister had vowed to doublefarmers' income by 2022. This was not an easy resolve....against the backdrop of this, the three farm laws wereenacted last year,'' he said.

The new laws aim at fetching fair price for farmers'produce and give them liberty to sell it wherever they wish,the Union minister further said.

But ''people with vested interests'' created confusionover the three laws, spreading misconceptions such as marketsrun by Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees and MinimumSupport Prices (MSP) will be abolished and farmers' lands willbe mortgaged, Singh alleged.

The prime minister had stated categorically inParliament that neither any APMC Mandi has closed after thenew laws came into force, nor has the MSP regime ended, hesaid, adding that rather the MSP has increased.

Under the new laws, agricultural produce will be upfor sale and not the land, the Union minister stressed.

Saying that Mahatma Gandhi considered villages as thesoul of India, Singh said development of rural areas wasthe government's priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot

AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine is not perfect, but will have a big impact on the pandemic, its chief executive predicted on Thursday, as the drugmaker pledged to double output by April and the African Union gave its backing for the shot. The...

Nigerian government warns against protest at Lekki shooting site

Nigerias information minister called on activists to drop plans for a protest in the commercial capital Lagos over the reopening of the site where demonstrators against police brutality were shot last year, saying it risked being hijacked b...

AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned more than 2 acres of posh land at just Rs 2 crore to the Delhi BJP to build its office.AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the land at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg was ...

Left-Cong activists clash with police during march ove jobs; 12-hour Bengal bandh called on Friday

Left and Congress activistsdemanding jobs clashed with the police in central KolkatasEsplanade area Thursday as they tried to break barricades ontheir way to state secretariat Nabanna, resulting in injuriesto several participants and also t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021