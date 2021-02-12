Left Menu

No need to reapply for COVID-19 relief grant: SASSA

According to SASSA, the agency has processed in excess of 9.6 million applications each month from May 2020 to January 2021 and has paid more than 6.5 million grants per month.

Updated: 12-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:49 IST
This follows the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, that the special COVID-19 grant of R350 would be extended for another three months. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says recipients of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant need not reapply for the grant.

The special grant was introduced last year following the emergence of Coronavirus.

"The total amount spent on this grant to date has exceeded R16 billion," SASSA said in a statement on Friday.

The following should be noted about this grant:

There is no need to go to a SASSA office; all SRD processes are done online. Any amendments on your application can be made at https://srd.sassa.gov.za;Those who have already received this grant and are on the system need not reapply;

Every application will be validated monthly, as has been the case, and if approved, will be paid; and

Clients, whose applications for the grant were declined, can lodge an appeal for review on the SASSA COVID-19 portal: https://srd.sassa.gov.za. Declined applicants who already lodged appeals need not reapply or re-appeal.

SASSA has also reassured all citizens who had their special grant approved, but had not been paid by the end of January, will still be paid through the existing payment channels, including the South African Post Office, direct deposits into bank accounts or money transfers to cell phones, as requested by the approved applicants.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

