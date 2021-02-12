U.S. blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis to be lifted on Feb. 16 -Blinken

U.S. blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis to be lifted on Feb. 16 -BlinkenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:32 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced that he will revoke, effective Feb. 16, designations of Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization and a specially designated global terrorist group.
Blinken said in a statement that the United States would "closely monitor" Houthi activities and is "actively identifying" new sanctions targets, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.
