Left Menu

Iran tells IAEA it plans to scale back cooperation in a week

The breaches began in 2019 in response to a U.S. withdrawal from the deal under then-President Donald Trump, and Iran is now locked in a standoff with President Joe Biden's administration over who should move first to save the accord. "Iran informed the IAEA on 15 February that the country will stop implementing voluntary transparency measures under the JCPOA as of 23 February, including the Additional Protocol," an International Atomic Energy Agency statement said.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 17-02-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 02:04 IST
Iran tells IAEA it plans to scale back cooperation in a week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran has told the U.N. nuclear watchdog it will dramatically scale back cooperation with it in a week, a report by the agency to its member states showed on Tuesday, ratcheting up protests against U.S. sanctions still choking its economy.

Iran has accelerated its breaches of its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers in recent months, partly as demanded by a law passed in response to the killing in November of its top nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on its foe Israel. The breaches began in 2019 in response to a U.S. withdrawal from the deal under then-President Donald Trump, and Iran is now locked in a standoff with President Joe Biden's administration over who should move first to save the accord.

"Iran informed the IAEA on 15 February that the country will stop implementing voluntary transparency measures under the JCPOA as of 23 February, including the Additional Protocol," an International Atomic Energy Agency statement said. JCPOA stands for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal's official name. Under the deal, Iran is applying the Additional Protocol, which grants the IAEA the power to carry out short-notice inspections at locations not declared to it. It is in addition to core obligations under a country's so-called Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA. Iran has signed but not ratified it.

The IAEA gave more details on what Iran had told it, however, in a report to its member states on Tuesday seen by Reuters. It listed seven other "transparency measures" that Iran said it plans to stop implementing, some of them worded very similarly to section headings in the text of the deal. "Use of modern technologies and long term presence of IAEA" was one item, which is a close match for a section of the deal that increased the number of designated IAEA inspectors for Iran and required Tehran to allow the use of technologies like online measurement of uranium enrichment and electronic seals, which enable remote, real-time monitoring of activity by the agency.

"Transparency measures related to enrichment" was another, resembling a section of the deal that says Tehran will grant the agency "regular access, including daily access as requested by the IAEA, to relevant buildings at Natanz", Iran's main uranium enrichment site. "Given the serious impact of the above-mentioned measures being implemented", IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reminded Iran of an offer to visit to "find a mutually agreeable solution for the agency to continue essential verification activities", the report added, referring to a letter sent by Grossi to Tehran on Tuesday.

Germany has warned Iran against obstructing IAEA inspections, saying it would be "completely unacceptable" and urging it to desist to give diplomacy a chance, a diplomatic source in Berlin told Reuters on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesman

Former President Donald Trumps long-time lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani is not representing Trump in legal matters at this time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Tuesday.Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump i...

Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

Canadas main opposition party on Tuesday urged the government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing, arguing China is committing a genocide against more than one million Uighurs in the ...

EU regulator to give verdict on J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-March

Europes drugs regulator said on Tuesday it could issue an opinion by mid-March on whether to approve drugmaker Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine under a speedy review.The U.S. drugmaker said it had submitted a conditional marketing applica...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, bonds sell off as investors bet on recovery

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high, joining a global march propelling stock indexes to record highs on Tuesday, as investors bet that COVID-19 vaccinations and U.S. stimulus will deliver a durable economic recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021