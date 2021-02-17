Left Menu

Fire at east China gold mine kills two - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:57 IST
Fire at east China gold mine kills two - state media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire that broke out at a gold mine in east China's Shandong province killed two people and left four others missing, state media reported on Wednesday. The fire occurred during equipment maintenance at the Caojiawa gold mine in the city of Zhaoyuan, the Xinhua news agency reported.

An explosion in January at a separate gold mine in the same province killed at least 10 miners and the provincial government later followed up by launching safety inspections focusing on the non-coal mining and metal processing sectors.

