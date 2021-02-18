Left Menu

Texas regulator notifies producers of governor's mandate to keep gas in state

The mandate from Governor Greg Abbott asks producers to "take all reasonable steps" that Texas-produced natural gas be available for local power generation. The Mexican government called the top U.S. representative in Mexico on Wednesday to press for natural gas supplies as power cuts there have hit millions of residents.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:47 IST
Texas regulator notifies producers of governor's mandate to keep gas in state

The Texas oil and gas regulator on Thursday notified producers of the governor's directive that the state's natural gas providers not ship outside Texas during a deadly cold snap.

Days of freezing temperatures have killed at least 21 people and at one point knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas. It shut in about one-fifth of the nation's refining capacity, closed oil and natural gas production across the state and affected power generation in Mexico, which imports Texas natural gas. The Texas Railroad Commission, the state's oil and gas regulator, though, likely does not have the authority to interfere with contracts between companies to sell gas out of state, Commissioner Jim Wright said in an interview on Thursday.

"They’re certainly focused on selling everything they can into Texas, but they’re obligated under contract," said Wright, one of three elected commissioners. "I'm not sure we have authority to mess with that, nor do I really want to." Wright has spoken with Enterprise Product Partners and other companies about the governor's letter, and said that companies with extra natural gas are already selling into the local market whenever possible.

"I can tell you that anybody with any common sense that has extra gas is certainly trying to sell it in Texas because the price of gas right now is so high," Wright said, adding that by the weekend, the power crisis in Texas is likely to be resolved. The mandate from Governor Greg Abbott asks producers to "take all reasonable steps" that Texas-produced natural gas be available for local power generation.

The Mexican government called the top U.S. representative in Mexico on Wednesday to press for natural gas supplies as power cuts there have hit millions of residents. Texas exports gas by pipeline to Mexico and ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from terminals in Freeport and Corpus Christi. It also supplies numerous regions of the country, including the U.S. Midwest and Northeast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended t...

Alone in locked down London, fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life

London was never on Hong Konger Aragorns wish list of places to visit, but now the 36-year-old is trying to build a new life in the British capital after fleeing a security clampdown in his birthplace.Aragorn, who did not want to give his f...

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021