Orsted sees no impact from extreme weather in Texas

Danish wind farm developer Orsted said on Friday it currently sees no material impact on earnings from the extreme weather situation in the U.S. state of Texas, which has prompted German power producer RWE to warn of a hit to profits.

"We currently assess that any EBITDA-impact on a Group level is not material," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Freezing temperatures hitting Texas have put onshore wind farms out of service and forced operator RWE to buy electricity at sky-rocketing prices, it said on Friday.

