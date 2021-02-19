Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:25 IST
G7 says to coordinate approach to counter 'non-market' policies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Group of Seven leaders on Friday said they would seek a collective approach to counter "non-market oriented" policies and practices, including engaging with China through the G20.

"With the aim of supporting a fair and mutually beneficial global economic system for all people, we will engage with others, especially G20 countries including large economies such as China," the G7 said after a virtual leaders' meeting.

"As leaders, we will consult with each other on collective approaches to address non-market oriented policies and practices, and we will cooperate with others to address important global issues that impact all countries."

