Slamming the Centre for the fuel price hike, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for the surging prices of petrol and diesel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:24 IST
Siddharamiah slams PM Modi for hike in petrol, diesel prices
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Centre for the fuel price hike, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for the surging prices of petrol and diesel. "Petrol price has touched Rs 100 per litre in India. This spells disaster for poor and middle-class people. The Prime Minister is solely responsible for the increase in petrol prices," he said.

He stated, "Excise duty now on petrol is Rs 32.98 per liter and that on diesel is Rs 31.83. At the end of UPA II, the excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.21 and that on diesel was Rs 3.45". Siddaramaiah further added, "High duty on petrol and diesel will further affect the growth. At a time when govt had to drive demand, this government is trying to suppress it." (ANI)

