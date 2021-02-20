Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:56 IST
FM urges industry to unleash animal spirits; make India fastest growing economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exhorted India Inc to unleash animal spirits and bring in fresh investment to make India one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

Speaking to industry leaders at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event, she said the government has taken several steps including reduction in corporate tax rate to facilitate investment.

''I would like now, to see private investors and private industry in India coming forward with that, so called animal spirits to show that it is possible for India (to be) one of the fastest growing economies,'' she said.

The expression ‘animal spirits’ was coined by celebrated economist John Maynard Keynes to refer to investors’ confidence in taking action in terms of investment.

''We need capacities to be ramped up, we need expansion, we need more production of very many such products, which are so required for the economy,'' she said.

Post tax reduction, she said, ''I have been waiting to see expansion happening, I've been waiting to see greater investments from private sector in India.'' To revive growth, the government in September 2019 slashed corporate tax rate by almost 10 percentage points.

