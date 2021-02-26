Left Menu

PM Ardern saddened at passing of former Papua New Guinea PM

“Our thoughts are with Lady Veronica Somare and family, Prime Minister James Marape and the people of Papua New Guinea during this time of great sadness,” said Jacinda Ardern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:15 IST
PM Ardern saddened at passing of former Papua New Guinea PM
“Our thoughts are with Lady Veronica Somare and family, Prime Minister James Marape and the people of Papua New Guinea during this time of great sadness,” said Jacinda Ardern. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed her condolences at the passing of long-serving former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

"Our thoughts are with Lady Veronica Somare and family, Prime Minister James Marape and the people of Papua New Guinea during this time of great sadness," said Jacinda Ardern.

"Sir Michael Somare was an influential figure in leading Papua New Guinea to independence in 1975 when he became the country's first Prime Minister.

"He is widely respected as Papua New Guinea's 'Papa blo Kantri' - Father of the Nation - and had a leadership role as a statesman of the Pacific. He was Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea from 1975-1980, 1982-1985 and 2002-2011 and served as a politician for a remarkable five decades, from 1968-2017. He will be deeply missed," said Jacinda Ardern.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC closes contempt case against Maha officials for rewarding killers of ‘man-eater’ tigress

The Supreme Court Friday closed the case seeking contempt action against senior Maharashtra officials for rewarding people who had killed an alleged man-eater tigress Avni in Yavatmal district in 2018 after it was informed that the killing ...

European stock futures sink over 1% as bond sell-off deepens

European stock index futures fell more than 1 on Friday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asian markets as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.Euro Stoxx 50 futures slu...

Khelo India National Winter Games will help in making J-K a sporting hub, says PM Modi

The second edition of Khelo India National Winter Games which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendr...

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021