Urdu Bulletin: Centre's OTT guidelines, Nirav Modi's extradition covered prominently

In today's editions various Urdu publications gave prominent coverage to the new guidelines of Over The Top (OTT) platforms and other digital media for curbing its misuse released by the Central government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:57 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

In today's editions various Urdu publications gave prominent coverage to the new guidelines of Over The Top (OTT) platforms and other digital media for curbing its misuse released by the Central government. Most publications have also reported that fugitive Nirav Modi may soon be extradited to India after a clearance from the UK court.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the new guidelines issued by the Centre for digital media and OTT platforms. It reported that Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad while unveiling the new regulations said that there should self-classification of content for OTT platforms-- 13+, 16+ and A categories. There has to be a mechanism of parental lock as well in the platforms. It also mandated a grievance redressal system for OTT and digital portals in the country. The publication also carried a report on page one stating that three months for farmers protest has been completed.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily also reported the new guidelines of the OTT and digital media in the country. It reported that as per new norms OTT platforms will need to remove derogatory content within 24 hours. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that concerns have been raised over the years about rampant abuse of social media, and the Ministry has held widespread consultations and prepared a draft in December 2018. It also reported that India and Pakistan have released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.

Hindustan Express: The publication reported that fugitive Nirav Modi will be extradited to India from the UK to face charges of conspiring to defraud Punjab National Bank of more than a billion dollars. The new guidelines for OTT platforms and digital media also figured prominently. (ANI)

