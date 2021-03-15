Left Menu

WFP welcomes US donation to maintain food assistance for refugees in Tanzania

With support from USAID, WFP provides emergency food assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers in the camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:03 IST
WFP welcomes US donation to maintain food assistance for refugees in Tanzania
WFP distributes monthly rations consisting of cereal, pulses, salt, vegetable oil and fortified maize meal, including specialised nutritious foods for vulnerable pregnant and nursing mothers and children under five. Image Credit: World Food Programme

Today, at the Tanzania Port Authority, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes an US$8 million contribution from the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The contribution will help maintain critical food assistance to refugees living in Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps in north-western Tanzania.

"We are grateful for the United States' generosity and continued support. This support reflects their commitment to continue assisting nearly 220,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees who solely rely on WFP's food assistance. Part of the donation is used to procure food locally from smallholder farmers. This represents a good investment in the local economy", said Sarah Gordon-Gibson, WFP Representative in Tanzania.

With support from USAID, WFP provides emergency food assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers in the camps. This assistance includes locally and regionally sourced commodities and in-kind food rations.

The U.S. Government through USAID is the largest donor to the WFP's support to refugees in Tanzania. Today's $8 million contribution includes $6 million in cash for commodity procurement in the local market and $2 million towards yellow split peas supplies.

WFP distributes monthly rations consisting of cereal, pulses, salt, vegetable oil and fortified maize meal, including specialised nutritious foods for vulnerable pregnant and nursing mothers and children under five.

Also speaking at yesterday's event, the United States Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Donald J. Wright remarked "This contribution is made possible by the generosity of the American people, and we are very proud of the life-saving impact it will have in vulnerable communities. The U.S. government supports the protection of refugees, asylum seekers, conflict victims, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants in Tanzania and around the world. We recognize Tanzania's long-standing efforts as a host-country to refugees and asylum-seekers, and strongly encourage the Government of Tanzania to ensure that the humanitarian needs of all vulnerable migrants in Tanzania are met."

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Congress seeks disqualification of Vemulawada MLA

Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh has not visited Telangana for a year and demanded his disqualification from the Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Ponn...

'Mamata Banerjee is liar': Suvendu Adhikari launches scathing attack on WB CM

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday called former a liar. Addressing a public meeting in Tamluk, Adhikari said, Mamata Banerjee submitted he...

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021