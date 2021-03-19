Left Menu

SUN Mobility, Zyngo join hands to offer seamless last mile delivery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:13 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Electric mobility solutions provider SUN Mobility on Friday said it has tied up with last-mile delivery firm Zynga.

As part of the association, Zynga's fleet of e-loaders/carriers will utilize SUN Mobility's services through the network of battery swap points available at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) stations, to bolster its last-mile delivery services.

In a live event, the two companies formally announced their partnership and operations in the city of Gurugram.

The partnership has already witnessed 120 vehicles deployed across Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, and will aim to expand to 500 vehicles by the end of 2021. ''The e-commerce boom in the last 9 to 12 months has caused a surge in the last mile delivery segment. Players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and BigBasket have expressed strong commitment to shift their delivery fleet to electric shortly,'' SUN Mobility Chairman & Co-Founder Chetan Maini said in a statement.

The company's partnership with Zynga will allow it to accelerate clean last-mile delivery operations, using vehicles powered by open architecture energy platforms, he added.

"Our partnership with SUN Mobility will help provide a complete swapping ecosystem that will allow a pollution-free, seamless delivery service to our end customers," Zyngo Founder and CEO Prateek Rao said.

Zyngo is the delivery partner of several e-commerce, FMCG, retail, and pharma organizations, he added.

''We aim to expand to become one of the leading EV logistics service providers in the last mile sector," Rao noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

