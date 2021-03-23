Left Menu

Tata Projects wins Rs 300 cr contract in Nepal

today announced that the company has recently received a prestigious order valued at approximately Rs 300 crore from Nepal Electricity Authority, the company said in a statement. It said the ADB-funded project is aimed at complete electrification of Nepal's Province Number 2, including augmentation of the necessary distribution system. Vivek Gautam, COO - Core Infra, Tata Projects Ltd, said, Setting-up such infrastructural amenities poses immense challenges due to tough geographical terrain in nations such as Nepal.

23-03-2021
Tata Projects wins Rs 300 cr contract in Nepal
Representative image

Tata Projects on Tuesday said it has won a Rs 300 crore project in Nepal.

The project pertains to power transmission and distribution work.

''Tata Projects Limited... today announced that the company has recently received a prestigious order valued at approximately Rs 300 crore from Nepal Electricity Authority,'' the company said in a statement.

It said the ADB-funded project is aimed at complete electrification of Nepal's Province Number 2, including augmentation of the necessary distribution system.

Vivek Gautam, COO - Core Infra, Tata Projects Ltd, said, ''...Setting-up such infrastructural amenities poses immense challenges due to tough geographical terrain in nations such as Nepal. We are therefore fully geared to take up this challenge and successfully complete this project within the stipulated timeline.'' The scope of work involves construction and completion of design, supply, delivery, installation, testing, and commissioning with associated civil works of ''10 Nos. 33/11 kV substations... and 500 Nos. distribution transformers for rural electrification and distribution network reinforcement in areas -- which includes eight districts of Province No. 2 viz. Siraha, Saptari, Dhanusa, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara and Parsa.'' Once completed, this project will provide a fillip to economic activities and improve people's living conditions across Nepal's Province Number 2, it added.

The company said it has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

