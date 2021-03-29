Left Menu

FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia seeks to draw in foreign companies

The company has an office in the kingdom and a presence elsewhere in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, a spokeswoman said. OYO Indian hotel startup Oyo said it would set up its regional headquarters in the Riyadh special economic zone, the King Abdullah Financial District, with several executives relocating there. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON Investment firm Franklin Templeton said it would monitor regulations to evaluate its approach and remained committed to doing business in the Middle East.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:32 IST
FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia seeks to draw in foreign companies
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia has been pushing foreign firms to invest in the kingdom and set up regional headquarters in Riyadh. The government has told foreign companies that, from 2024, they can only secure state contracts if they have local offices. It has also launched economic and social reforms under its Vision 2030 plan to attract investment.

State news agency SPA said in February that 24 international firm had signed agreements to set up regional offices in Riyadh. Reuters sought to contact companies on the list, as well as other firms. A selection of their responses and related details about companies setting up offices in Saudi Arabia are below:

BECHTEL

The U.S. construction firm Bechtel said it had established Riyadh as its regional headquarters to cover the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

CSG

The U.S. technology firm said it was shifting its regional office to Riyadh from Dubai but would not shut its Dubai office.

ROBERT BOSCH

German auto supplier Robert Bosch said it had signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential business in Saudi Arabia. The company has an office in the kingdom and a presence elsewhere in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, a spokeswoman said.

OYO

Indian hotel startup Oyo said it would set up its regional headquarters in the Riyadh special economic zone, the King Abdullah Financial District, with several executives relocating there.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON

Investment firm Franklin Templeton said it would monitor regulations to evaluate its approach and remained committed to doing business in the Middle East. Its website says it has offices in the UAE and Turkey.

DELOITTE

A Deloitte spokeswoman said: "Deloitte has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 1950 and we are honoured to be a strategic partner for the city on its journey to achieve its ambition under Vision 2030."

PwC

PwC cited a statement by the firm's Saudi Arabia country leader Riyadh Al-Najjar, who said the company would support the kingdom's transformation from PwC's regional consulting headquarters in Riyadh.

BOEING

Ahmed Jazzar, president of Boeing Saudi Arabia, said: "We have over 2,200 people employed by various Boeing entities and joint ventures in the kingdom. Boeing Saudi Arabia is a Saudi Arabian company with Saudi leadership and majority Saudi employee base. We are committed to the success of Vision 2030."

CHEVRON

Saudi Arabian Chevron (SAC) has plans for a new headquarters in Khafji City in eastern Saudi Arabia, the U.S. energy company said, adding that it "looks forward to continuing its mutually beneficial partnership with the kingdom."

GOOGLE

U.S. technology giant Google is considering setting up an office in Saudi Arabia to expand its Google Cloud services, a source familiar with the matter said. A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the plan.

A subsidiary of state oil firm Saudi Aramco recently teamed up with Google Cloud to offer cloud services.

STANDARD CHARTERED

London-listed bank Standard Chartered said it had operated in Saudi Arabia since 2010 via its capital markets operations and was granted a full banking licence in 2019. The bank said its Middle East chief executive was based in Riyadh, which "enables us to further unlock exciting opportunities in the kingdom." FORD

A spokeswoman for U.S. automaker Ford said the company had established an office in Riyadh a decade ago and had two long-standing distributor partners. "We will continue to follow the announcements published by the Saudi government to better understand the new regulations before commenting further," she said.

GREENBRIER

U.S. rail firm Greenbrier is setting up a Riyadh headquarters to target Saudi market, Arab News reported. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says tracks intruding Chinese aircraft with missiles, not always scrambling

Taiwans air force is no longer scrambling each time Chinese aircraft encroach on its air defense identification zone but tracks the intruders with ground-based missiles instead to help save resources, a senior official said on Monday. Taiwa...

Delhi Police warns of strict action against those not following COVID protocols on Holi

The Delhi Police on Monday said patrolling has been increased and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued in view of Holi.Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Di...

Congress lodges FIR against Sonowal, Nadda, 8 Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement

The Congress has filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP chief J P Nadda, state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and eight leading newspapers for camouflaging an advertisement as news predicting the partys ...

German exporters hope to benefit from pick-up in economic growth in Asia, U.S. -Ifo

German exporters are increasingly optimistic to benefit from a pick-up in economic growth in Asia and the United States, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Monday.Their expectations rose to 24.9 points in March, the highest va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021