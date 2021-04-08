Left Menu

Mumbai's Byculla market saw thin crowd after fresh COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

A day after the Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the city's usually crowded Byculla vegetable market witnessed a thin crowd on Thursday morning amid high security.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 08:48 IST
Mumbai's Byculla market saw thin crowd after fresh COVID-19 lockdown guidelines
A view of Mumbai's Byculla market on Thursday after the announcement of fresh COVID lockdown guidelines. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the city's usually crowded Byculla vegetable market witnessed a thin crowd on Thursday morning amid high security. The new guidelines announced on Wednesday restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.

In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines, which states "Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April." While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

It also announced the schools and colleges will remain closed along with restaurants, bars, religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, barber shops, wine shops and spas whereas shops, markets and malls will remain closed except for essential services. "Restaurants and bars to stay closed except for those inside hotels. Take away, parcel and home delivery will be permitted on weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm. On weekends only home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm," it said.

It further said that the person arriving or departing by train, bus or flight can travel at all times whereas industrial workers travelling by private buses or vehicles can travel at all times using valid ID card and students travelling to attend the exam can travel with valid hall ticket," it said. The guidelines said that newspaper printing and circulation, home delivery are allowed from 7 am-8 pm. Essential services, the manufacturing sector, oxygen producers, e-commerce and construction will remain operational whereas wine shops will remain closed and the delivery of it is not allowed either.

The updated guidelines for the city said that there can be two passengers in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 per cent of its passenger capacity. Public buses can ply at full capacity but standing passengers will not be allowed. It further added that gardens and public grounds will be opened from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 PTIThe Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC and Higher Secondary HSC exams for the year 2021 began in Kerala on Thursday adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocols.The SSLC exams will be held till April 29 w...

COVID-19 vaccines stock won't last for more than 2 days: Odisha Health Min

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said the state has a stock of COVID-19 vaccine only for the next two days. Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more day...

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar: DM Suhas L Y.

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y....

UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines quietly sent to Australia -Sydney Morning Herald

Hundreds of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in Britain, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.As countries race to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021