Saudi-led coalition says it destroys Houthi drone - Saudi TV

Saudi-led coalition says it destroys Houthi drone - Saudi TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:22 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Yemen's Houthis said they had launched an explosive-laden drone at a "sensitive site" at Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia and hit the target. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
