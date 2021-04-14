Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre to cancel CBSE Board exams

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the central government to cancel the CBSE board exams as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:32 IST
Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre to cancel CBSE Board exams
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (Pic Credit: Priyanka Gandhi Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the central government to cancel the CBSE board exams as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country. The Congress leader in a Facebook post said that students across the country were raising some important concerns related to the examinations in the second wave of COVID-19. She requested the Government of India not to ignore the voice of India's future and cancel CBSE board exams.

"For the past several days, I listened to many students of the CBSE board. Students across the country are raising some important concerns related to the examinations in the second wave of Covid. They say that in the last days of the examinations, the pressure of preparation is already there on them and now there is the additional pressure of safety on them," she said. The Congress leader said that in addition there are issues related to the safety of the families of students and teachers engaged in examination duty.

"In such a situation, despite the demands raised by the students, the silence of the education minister and the government on this subject is astonishing," she said. Priyanka Gandhi further said that she had also written a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to cancel the CBSE board examinations.

"Many outside countries have come out with many new methods of assessment in this emergency," she added. On December 31, the Education Ministry announced examination dates for Class 10th and 12th CBSE students to be held from May 4 to June 10 and results for both to be declared by July 15, 2021.

Every year, the Board exams used to begin from the month of February-March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started late due to the COVID-19 pandemic and classes were held online. With 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,38,73,825, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The country witnessed 1,027 new COVID-19 deaths during the same period, taking the cumulative toll to 1,72,085. At present, there are 13,65,704 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 1,23,36,036 as 82,339 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar near 1-month lows as strong debt sale weighs on U.S. yields

The dollar held near a one-month low on Wednesday as strong demand at a U.S. bond auction fuelled a widespread drop in Treasury yields, reducing the interest rate advantage the greenback held over other major currencies. In early London tra...

UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TV

Britain has asked for more time to respond to legal action taken by the European Union over its unilateral decision to ease requirements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Irelands RTE television reported on Wednesday.The request came in two...

China says Chinese climate envoy to hold talks with Kerry on COP 26

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Chinas special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai.At the meeting, the two will exchange views on COP 26, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the...

Oberoi Group inks pact with EESL to further sustainability initiatives

The Oberoi Group has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with state-run EESL to further its sustainability initiatives. With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021