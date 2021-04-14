Left Menu

Saudi Arabia says it is concerned about Iran uranium enrichment

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was concerned about Iran's intention to start enriching uranium to 60% purity and said such a move could not be considered part of a peaceful nuclear program. A foreign ministry statement called on Iran to avoid escalation and engage seriously in talks with global powers about a 2015 nuclear pact.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:50 IST
Saudi Arabia says it is concerned about Iran uranium enrichment
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was concerned about Iran's intention to start enriching uranium to 60% purity and said such a move could not be considered part of a peaceful nuclear program.

A foreign ministry statement called on Iran to avoid escalation and engage seriously in talks with global powers about a 2015 nuclear pact. The statement also urged the international community to reach an agreement "with stronger parameters of a longer duration". Iran's announcement about its plan to enrich to 60%, bringing the fissile material closer to the 90% level suitable for a nuclear bomb, came after Tehran accused Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear installation and ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, who are also worried about Iran's ballistic missiles and regional network of proxies, had supported former U.S. President Donald Trump's move to quit the accord in 2018 and re-impose harsh sanctions on Iran. Iran responded by breaching several nuclear restrictions.

The Saudi foreign ministry statement on state media said any deal should "also take into consideration the deep concern of regional states over escalatory steps by Iran to destabilize regional security and stability, including its nuclear program". Saudi Arabia and Iran have been locked in several proxy wars in the region, including in Yemen where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks at the kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly show similar antibody response to 1st dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots -UK study

The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizers and AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after the first dose of either shot, scientists said on Wednesd...

Armenia to receive 1 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik V shot -TASS

Armenia has reached a deal for 1 million doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russias state-run TASS news agency cited Armenian authorities as saying on Wednesday.The Armenian health ministry approved the vaccine for domestic use on...

Biden begins to undo Trump's ban on abortion referrals

The Biden administration on Wednesday began to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy directive that drove Planned Parenthood from the federal family planning programme and created new complications for wome...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Bidens Justice Department picks for civil rights, environment to face Senate panelPresident Joe Bidens nominees to lead the Justice Departments civil rights and environmental units a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021