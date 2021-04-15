COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia postpones Class 10, 12 exams
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 08:56 IST
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday. In a notification on Wednesday, JMI said that in view of the rising coronavirus cases the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of regular and private students have been postponed with immediate effect.
It added that the decision was on the lines of CBSE decisions on board exams. "The Competent Authority, JMI seeing the situation of COVID-19 and taking into account the safety and well being of the students, has postponed the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of Class X and XII (Regular, Private) of JMI Schools scheduled to be commenced from 15.04.2021 with immediate effect," the notification said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in 1st phase of assembly poll: PM Narendra Modi at election rally. PTI DG SK SK
BJP wave blowing across West Bengal, party will win over 200 seats: PM Narendra Modi at election rally.
PM Narendra Modi urges militants who are yet to surrender to return to mainstream as Assam needs them.
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaks to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaking to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.