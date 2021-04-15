Telangana reports 3307 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Telangana reported 3307 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, an official release by the Telangana government stated. With the new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 3,38,045.

Currently, there are 27,861 active cases in Telangana. With 897 patients recovering in the last 24 hours the total recovery count has surged to 3,08,396

The state's death toll is 1788. In an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, India recorded 2,00,739 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic spread across the country. (ANI)

