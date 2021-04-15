China says time to up pace on Iran negotiations after Natanz disruption

China says time to up pace on Iran negotiations after Natanz disruptionReuters | Vienna | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:23 IST
China's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Thursday that there had been enough disruptions in efforts to revive nuclear talks and that the pace of negotiations now needed to be increased notably on the issue of U.S. sanctions lifting.
"We do think that all these developments have reinforced our conviction that what is needed most now as a top priority is to do away with any disruptive factors and pick up the pace of negotiation here," Wang Qun, China's ambassador to the U.N. atomic watchdog, told reporters after senior diplomats ended a meeting in Vienna.
