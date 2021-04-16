Left Menu

Savannah moves closer to Portugal lithium mine with preliminary impact study approval

Savannah Resources said a "major milestone" had been passed for what could become western Europe's largest lithium mine, after Portugal's regulator gave its environmental impact study a preliminary stamp of approval. Interest in lithium mining has been spurred by the expected growth in sales of electric vehicles, which are cheaper to run and more environmentally friendly than other cars.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:45 IST
Savannah moves closer to Portugal lithium mine with preliminary impact study approval

Savannah Resources said a "major milestone" had been passed for what could become western Europe's largest lithium mine, after Portugal's regulator gave its environmental impact study a preliminary stamp of approval.

Interest in lithium mining has been spurred by the expected growth in sales of electric vehicles, which are cheaper to run and more environmentally friendly than other cars. However, lithium projects in Portugal face strong opposition from environmentalists and local communities, who are demanding stronger regulation and more transparency.

Portugal is Europe's biggest lithium producer, but its miners sell almost exclusively to the ceramics industry and are only now preparing to produce the higher-grade lithium that is used in electric cars and to power electronic appliances. Barroso, declared a world heritage site for agriculture in 2018, is one of many lithium-rich areas in northern Portugal and London-based Savannah already mines feldspar, quartz and pegmatites in the mountainous region.

Savannah expects the Barroso mine to "provide Europe with a strategically important local, long term and secure source of lithium raw materials," its chief executive David Archer said. Portugal's environment regulator APA said that the company's environmental impact assessment confirmed with its requirements, Savannah added in a statement on Friday.

It will now progress to the next stages of the process, including a public consultation, which will then be evaluated by APA before final approval, Savannah said. Archer said lithium was added to the European Commission's list of critical raw materials last year.

This was to reflect its importance to, among other things, tackle the "threat to raw material supply availability to the EU due to increased demand globally," he added. Savannah said the project, which could contribute more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.44 billion) to Portuguese GDP, would comply with all the environmental requirements, from water usage to reducing its light and sound impact. ($1 = 0.8350 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customer privacy, data protection non-negotiable: RBI Dy Governor

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has said that technological innovation in banking is of paramount importance but cannot be pursued at the cost of customer privacy and data protection which are non-negotiable.We must generate tr...

Motor racing-Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard, says Steiner

Nikita Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard to find the limit, Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner said on Friday after his Russian rookie went spinning off track again.Mazepins race debut in Bahrain in March lasted only three corne...

UPDATE 1-France decides that sex with child under 15 is automatically rape

The French parliament on Thursday adopted legislation that characterises sex with a child under the age of 15 as rape and punishable by up to 20 years in jail, bringing its penal code closer in line with many other Western nations.Sex betwe...

Uzbekistan seeks buyer for luxury villa of ex-leader's daughter

Uzbekistans government offered a glimpse on Friday of the lifestyle enjoyed by its former leaders children, promoting a luxury villa in 94 acres of grounds that it aims to auction off to a hotel developer. Featuring a winery, a disco hall, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021