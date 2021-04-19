Czechs exclude Rosatom from nuclear tender checks after Russia dispute

Czechs exclude Rosatom from nuclear tender checks after Russia disputeReuters | Prague | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:25 IST
The Czech government will not invite Russia's Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.
The decision came after Prague ordered 18 Russian embassy staff out on Saturday, saying it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in explosions at an ammunition depot. Russia has dismissed the accusation as absurd.
