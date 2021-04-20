Left Menu

Thailand floats hydro-solar projects for its dams as fossil fuel supplement

Thailand is close to completing one of the world's biggest floating hydro-solar hybrid projects on the surface of a dam, a step toward boosting renewable energy production after years of criticism for reliance on fossil fuels. About 144,417 solar panels are being installed on a reservoir in the northeast province of Ubon Ratchathani, where workers are completing the last of seven solar farms covering 300 acres (121 hectares) of water.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:48 IST
Thailand floats hydro-solar projects for its dams as fossil fuel supplement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand is close to completing one of the world's biggest floating hydro-solar hybrid projects on the surface of a dam, a step toward boosting renewable energy production after years of criticism for reliance on fossil fuels.

About 144,417 solar panels are being installed on a reservoir in the northeast province of Ubon Ratchathani, where workers are completing the last of seven solar farms covering 300 acres (121 hectares) of water. The state-run Electricity Generation Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is touting the pilot project as one of the world's largest hybrid hydro-solar power ventures and aims to replicate it at eight more dams over the next 16 years.

"When all the projects are completed in every dam, we will have a total capacity to generate 2,725 megawatts," project head Chanin Saleechan said. Thailand has long relied on coal for power, but plans for new coal-fired projects have been met with opposition over health and environmental risks, and two proposed southern coal plants were shelved in 2018.

It is aiming to draw 35% of its energy from non-fossil fuels by 2037, according to its latest Power Development Plan. Since November, EGAT has been putting together floating solar platforms at the Sirindhorn dam, one of the country's largest hydropower sites, which it says should be able to generate 45 megawatts of power.

An Energy Management System will be used to switch between solar and hydropower, depending on which can generate more electricity, a hybrid system Chanin said allows continuous power generation. In August 2020, EGAT governor Viboon Rerksirathai was quoted in the Bangkok Post as saying that the state utility had power reserves of 40% of total capacity but that it plans to reduce those reserves to 15% to curb high electricity costs.

Witoon Permpongsacharoen, director of Bangkok-based non-governmental group, Energy and Ecology Network, said the floating solar-hydro plan could create unnecessary and potentially costly excess capacity. "The issue here is, there is a high level of electricity reserves, so the investment on this green energy is being done without considering demand," he said. "Of course we support the investment in renewable energy over fossil fuel. But our priority is also energy efficiency."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: First six balls I played could have cost us in another game, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings CSK might have registered an impressive 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League IPL on Monday, but skipper MS Dhoni did admit that him being slow off the blocks during the CSK innings could have cos...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threatens to slow Indias inoculation drive, two Indian government sources told Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macr...

China plans $3 bln supercomputing centre to analyse data from space

Chinas southern spaceport of Wenchang will build a 3 billion supercomputing center by year-end to analyze data obtained from space, according to state media on Tuesday. With a planned investment of 20 billion yuan 3.1 billion, the supercomp...

FOCUS-Pandemic prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Londons Francis Crick Institute was already a magnet for investors in the capitals so-called Knowledge Quarter, but the coronavirus pandemic has lifted interest in offices and laboratories dedicated to life sciences to a new level.Investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021