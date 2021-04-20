IJMA delegation meets FM

A delegation of the jute mills advocacy body Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Tuesday and discussed the problems faced by the jute industry.

IJMA discussed various aspects where interventions are required towards Atmanirbhar, sources said.

The body also raised concerns over the shortage of raw jute which is leading to a short supply to the government.

Several mills are closing down owing to a shortage of raw jute, mill owners claimed.

IJMA highlighted the need for agriculture intervention at the farm level and the need for labor housing at the mills.

Only 16 percent of workers live in mill quarters which shows there is a huge shortage of quarters.

Sources said IJMA members raised anti-dumping duty on jute from Bangladesh but the minister advised them to recommend innovative ways to protect domestic industry in the form of non-tariff barriers or other suggestions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Chamber of Commerce said a delegation of their members also met the Finance Minister.

