Webinar cum expo organised between Defence Ministries of India and Vietnam

The webinar was organised under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through FICCI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:32 IST
Webinar cum expo organised between Defence Ministries of India and Vietnam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A webinar cum expo was organised between the Ministry of Defence, India and the Ministry of National Defence, Vietnam on April 20, 2021. The theme of the webinar was 'India - Vietnam Defence Cooperation'. Various Indian companies such as Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge, Economic Explosives Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Goa Shipyards Limited, HBL Power Systems, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mahindra Defence, MKU, SMPP, Tata Advanced Systems made company and product presentations. Thirty-seven companies set up virtual exhibition stalls in the expo.

Ambassador, Embassy of India, Hanoi Shri Pranay Verma, Chief of General Department of Defence Industries, Ministry of National Defence, Vietnam Lt Gen Tran Hong Minh and other senior officials from both sides participated in the webinar. Joint Secretary (Defence Industries Production), MoD, Shri Anurag Bajpai emphasised that the mission for 'Self-Reliant India' is not just inward-looking, but also about producing cost-effective quality products and catering to the whole world, especially friendly nations. He envisaged that Indian shipbuilding has come of age and gained tremendous expertise in this field. Indian shipyards are willing to work with Vietnamese shipyards for the construction, repair and maintenance of platforms.

The webinar was organised under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through FICCI. It is part of the series of webinars that are being organised with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve a defence export target of $5 billion by 2025.

(With Inputs from PIB)

