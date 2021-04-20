Left Menu

Assam, UP to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost: BJP's B L Santhosh

BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh on Tuesday informed that state governments of Assam and Uttar Pradesh will vaccinate the population above 18 years free of cost.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:31 IST
BJP National General Secretary, B L Santhosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh on Tuesday informed that state governments of Assam and Uttar Pradesh will vaccinate the population above 18 years free of cost. Taking a jibe at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Santhosh mentioned that Assam has already placed an order for one crore vaccines with Bharath Biotech.

"Assam & UP to vaccinate population of 18+ years free of cost . Assam has already placed an order for 1 Cr vaccines with Bharath Biotech. But Kerala CM busy writing letters to PM . #IndiaFightsCorona," Santhosh tweeted. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the new policy on vaccine distribution and provide the required quantity of vaccines free of cost to the state governments.

In a significant decision to check the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to take a vaccine from May 1 and decided to make pricing, procurement, eligibility, and administration of vaccines open and flexible. The decision on a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

