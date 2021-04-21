Left Menu

PM Modi to speak at US-hosted virtual climate summit on Thursday

They will represent countries which are members of the Major Economies Forum India is a member and those vulnerable to climate change, among others, the MEA said in a statement.The leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy, it added.Climate change has been an area of focus for Biden.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:41 IST
PM Modi to speak at US-hosted virtual climate summit on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the opening day of a two-day virtual summit to be hosted by US President Joe Biden on the climate crisis on April 22-23.

The US president has invited 40 world leaders, including Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, to the summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the leaders will deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

It said Modi will make his remarks in the leaders' session-I from 5.30 to 7.30 pm IST on Thursday on the theme, ''Our collective sprint to 2030''.

''Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. They will represent countries which are members of the Major Economies Forum (India is a member) and those vulnerable to climate change, among others,'' the MEA said in a statement.

''The leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy,'' it added.

Climate change has been an area of focus for Biden. After taking charge as the president, Biden on January 20 announced the return of the United States to the Paris climate accord.

The virtual summit is part of a series of global meetings focussing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November.

Earlier this month, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited India and discussed issues relating to climate, including the virtual summit, with Indian leaders.

The Indian leaders apprised him of the country's efforts to meet the commitments under the Paris climate agreement and reduce emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

AUTOSHOW-Tesla apologies after customer protested at autoshow, says to share car data with Chinese regulator

Tesla Inc apologised to Chinese consumers for not addressing a customers complaints in a timely way, and said it would launch a review of its service operations in the worlds biggest auto market. The unusual public apology from Tesla follow...

Biden to say US will soon hit 200 million goal on vaccine shots-official

President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the United States will reach his 100-day goal of getting 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots in arms this week, a White House official said. The goal is being achieved more than a week b...

PM should focus on fixing medical arrangements in country instead of holding poll rallies: Gehlot

Expressing concern over deaths due to a lack of oxygen and drugs in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, asking him to focus on fixing medical arrangements, instead of hold...

S.Korean police want to question Belgian ambassador's wife after store incident prompts anger

South Korean police said on Wednesday they wanted to question the wife of Belgian Ambassador Peter Lescouhier after receiving a complaint about an alleged assault on a member of staff in a clothes store. Footage from a security camera showe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021