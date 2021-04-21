Left Menu

Nashik oxygen tanker leak: Death toll mounts to 24

Two more people have died in the oxygen tanker leakage incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday taking the death toll to 24, informed Nashik Mayor Satish Kulkarni.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:30 IST
Nashik oxygen tanker leak: Death toll mounts to 24
Visuals from Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik (ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Two more people have died in the oxygen tanker leakage incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday taking the death toll to 24, informed Nashik Mayor Satish Kulkarni. "Death toll rises to 24. There was no negligence by the Corporation. A high-level committee has been set up to probe the incident," said Kulkarni.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now. Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of the deceased who lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, a high-level inquiry has been ordered to probe the Nashik incident.

"The corona-crisis has plunged the country into a vicious cycle. Overall, there is a heterogeneous battle going on against Corona, where there is no oxygen, where there are no medicines, where there are no beds. Due to this, patients are dying," Thackeray said. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the incident.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra. 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll has mounted to 60,824. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia says Haryana official blocked oxygen supply; state govt rejects charge

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia accused the Haryana government on Wednesday of blocking medical oxygen supply to Delhi, where several hospitals scrambled to save lives of coronavirus patients amid its shortage for the second consecutive day.T...

Kerala to provide COVID-19 vaccine 'free of cost' to all above 18 years: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Addressing media here, he also urged the Central government to give vaccines to the state...

Blinken, Kerry to attend Leaders' Climate Summit alongside Biden, Harris

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will join President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other US cabinet secretaries and private sector and civil society leaders at the Lea...

From Big B to Neetu Kapoor, Bollywood stars extend greetings on Ram Navami

As the nation celebrates Ram Navami, several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and many others extended greetings on social media. The Kabhi Kabhie star took to Instagram and shared a video of late husband and legenda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021