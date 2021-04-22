Left Menu

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

One of the world's largest carbon emitters on a per capita basis, Australia is under mounting pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions as U.S. President Joe Biden holds a climate summit this week. While Morrison has resisted global calls to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050, citing the risk of damage to Australia's economy, he will on Thursday promise co-investment worth A$565.8 million with partners from Britain, Japan, Korea and Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 03:00 IST
Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A$565.8 million ($436.5 million) to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberra's commitment to reducing carbon emissions. One of the world's largest carbon emitters on a per capita basis, Australia is under mounting pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions as U.S. President Joe Biden holds a climate summit this week.

While Morrison has resisted global calls to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050, citing the risk of damage to Australia's economy, he will on Thursday promise co-investment worth A$565.8 million with partners from Britain, Japan, Korea and Germany. "We’ll work closely with our friends and neighbours to play our part in the global effort to cut emissions through technology while driving economic growth, creating jobs and pushing down energy costs," Morrison will say, according to extracts of the announcement seen by Reuters.

A source familiar with the plans said the co-investment partners include governments and private companies. Morrison will say international partners will invest between three and five times the amount Australia will spend on the research and pilot programmes.

The spending, which will be allocated from Australia's budget to be unveiled next month, is the latest outlay to be revealed from Canberra's A$18 billion fund established to invest in low-emission technology to meet its climate pledges. The global Paris Accord commits Australia to cutting carbon emissions by 26%-28% below 2005 levels, by 2030. The government expects to achieve a 29% reduction through its A$18 billion expenditure on technology over this decade.

Initial details of how Australia plans to use the $18 billion came on Wednesday when Morrison said his government spend A$539.2 million to develop hydrogen and carbon capture projects. But it remains to be seen if this will satisfy the United States.

This week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his diplomats would challenge countries whose inaction thwarted efforts to fight climate change. ($1 = 1.2963 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Match UK’s net zero targets, PM Johnson to tell Biden's climate summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday urge countries to match the United Kingdoms target to deliver net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century to limit global warming, his office said. Johnson will address the op...

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A565.8 million 436.5 million to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberras commitment to reducing carbon emissions. One of the ...

US: North Carolina deputy who killed man during warrant is on leave, says sheriff

A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.The Pasquot...

Golf-PGA Tour launches $40 million bonus pool for needle movers

The PGA Tour has implemented a lucrative bonus structure this year that will compensate the 10 players judged to drive the most fan and sponsor engagement, regardless of their results on the course, through a pool 40 million.As first report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021