Customs duty on COVID vaccine, oxygen and related equipment exempted till July end

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the intensifying COVID situation in the country, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Saturday issued a notification exempting Customs duty on medical-grade oxygen, oxygen related equipment and COVID-19 vaccines till July 31, 2021. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs move comes in line with decisions taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

It was decided in the meeting to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of 16 items related to oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for three months with immediate effect. It was also decided that basic customs duty on import of COVID-19 vaccines will also exempted with immediate effect for three months. The Prime Minister was briefed that basic customs duty was exempted on Remdesivir and its API recently and it was suggested that import of equipments related to providing oxygen to patients needs to be expedited.

The items granted full exemption from basic customs duty are - medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrator along with flow meter, regulator, connectors and tubing, Vacuum Pressure Swing Absorption (VPSA) and Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, Cryogenic Oxygen Air Separation Units (ASUs) producing liquid/ gaseous oxygen, oxygen canister, oxygen filling systems, oxygen storage tanks, oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders and tanks, oxygen generators, ISO containers for shipping oxygen, cryogenic road transport tanks for oxygen, parts to be used for the manufacture of equipment for production, transportation, distribution or storage of oxygen, any other device from which oxygen can be generated, ventilators (capable of functioning as high-flow devices) with nasal canula, compressors including all accessories and tubing, humidifiers and viral filters, high flow nasal canula device with all attachments, helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation oronasal masks for ICU ventilators and non-invasive ventilation nasal masks for ICU ventilators. The Prime Minister stressed that all ministries and departments need to work in synergy to increase the availability of oxygen and medical supplies.

Prime Minister Modi directed the Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick customs clearance of such equipment. Accordingly, the Department of Revenue has nominated Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary, Customs, as the nodal officer for issues related to customs clearance for oxygen-related items. The Centre has taken a lot of measures in the last few days to improve the supply of oxygen and medical supplies. IAF planes are bringing in cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore. IAF is also transporting oxygen tanks in the country to reduce travel time. In another major decision taken yesterday, free food grains will be given to 80 crore Indians for May and June. (ANI)

