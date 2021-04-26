BRO's project DANTAK completes 60 years in Bhutan

Left Menu

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday said that one of its oldest project -- DANTAK commemorated its Diamond Jubilee on April 24 in Bhutan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:44 IST
Project DANTAK completes 60 years (Image courtesy: @BROindia). Image Credit: ANI

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday said that one of its oldest project -- DANTAK commemorated its Diamond Jubilee on April 24 in Bhutan. According to a statement issued by the BRO, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj laid a floral wreath at the DANTAK Memorial in Bhutan's Simtokha on April 24. Along with the Indian Ambassador, Major General Sanjeev Chauhan, Commandant IMTRAT and Chief Engineer DANTAK, Brig Kabir Kashyap also paid their respects at the Memorial.

"Over 1200 DANTAK personnel have laid down their lives while constructing important infrastructure in Bhutan and have literally built roads into the hearts of the people," the statement said. Project DANTAK was established on April 24, 1961 as a result of the visionary leadership of His Majesty the Third King and then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. Identifying the utmost importance of connectivity in spurring the socio-economic development and growth of Bhutan, DANTAK was tasked to construct the pioneering motorable roads in the Kingdom. DANTAK completed the road connecting Samdrup Jongkhar to Trashigang in 1968. In the same year, Thimphu was connected to Phuentsholing by DANTAK. Many Bhutanese had also volunteered to work with DANTAK.

"Over the years, DANTAK has met the myriad infrastructure requirements in Bhutan in accordance with the vision of Their Majesties and the aspirations of the people in a symbiotic manner. Some other notable projects executed by the project include the construction of Paro Airport, Yonphula Airfield, Thimphu - Trashigang Highway, Telecommunication and Hydro Power Infrastructure, Sherubtse College, Kanglung and India House Estate," the statement said. "The medical and education facilities established by DANTAK in far flung areas were often the first in those locations. The food outlets along the road introduced the Bhutanese to Indian delicacies and developed a sweet tooth in them. The famous Takthi Canteen midway between Phuentsholing and Thimphu has been a compulsory stop for travellers," it said.

As DANTAK celebrates six decades in Bhutan, it is a time to reflect on its history and recognise the stellar role played by this Indian agency in transforming life in the Kingdom and placing it on the firm path to modernisation while preserving its rich heritage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

