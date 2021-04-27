Govt procures 232.49 lakh tonnes of wheat for Rs 43,916 cr in rabi season

The government has procured 232.49 lakh tonnes of wheat in the rabi marketing season so far for Rs 43,916 crore, a statement said on Tuesday.

The rabi marketing season started in April.

The procurement of wheat has recently commenced in Rabi Marketing Season of 2021-22 in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons.

''Till April 26, a quantity of 232.49 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured benefitting 22,20,665 farmers with MSP value of Rs 43,916.20 crore,'' an official statement said.

Paddy procurement in the kharif 2020-21 (October to September) is continuing smoothly.

The government has procured 710.53 lakh tonnes of paddy (includes kharif crop 702.24 lakh tonnes and rabi crop 8.29 lakh tonnes) till April 26 as against 646.36 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of previous year. ''About 106.35 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,34,148.29 crore,'' the statement said. The government procures wheat and paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) to meet its requirement under the National Food Security Law (NFSA). Under this Act, the Centre provides 5 kg of wheat and rice per person per month to over 80 crore people at a highly subsidized prices of Rs 2-3 per kg.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders against three new farm laws. They are also seeking a legal guarantee of the MSP.

