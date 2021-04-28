Left Menu

COVID-19: Puducherry extends lockdown till May 3

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Union Territory of Puducherry on Tuesday decided to continue the lockdown till May 3.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:09 IST
COVID-19: Puducherry extends lockdown till May 3
Purva Garg, Puducherry District Collector. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Union Territory of Puducherry on Tuesday decided to continue the lockdown till May 3. "The curfew will between 2 pm to 5 am till May 3," said Purva Garg, Puducherry District Collector.

Earlier, the UT administration had imposed lockdown till April 26. The District Collector informed that 1,500 people are in hospital and 6,300 are in home isolation and on Tuesday around 1000 samples tested positive out of 6500 samples.

"Because of the increasing covid cases, we have put in place certain restrictions and certain areas where the number of cases are very high we have also set up micro-contaminant zones," she said. Accordingly, provision stores, vegetable and fruits shops, groceries, dairy and milk booth, meat and fish, animal fodder will function. Big format shops, shopping complexes and malls, selling food items and provisions do not have permission to operate during this period.

Routine maintenance of the malls and other closed establishments is permitted. "Restaurants and eateries cannot offer dine-in services and only home delivery and takeaway are permitted. Even teashops are disallowed to operate. In hotels and lodges, food is to be served to the guests in their rooms and not in the restaurants attached," she said.

Garg further said that hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, distribution of newspapers, ambulance and hearse vehicle services, medical and its allied activities, all medical emergency cases are permitted. "Goods transport and public passenger transport, vehicles carrying agricultural produce of farmers, agriculture and its allied activities will be permitted. Rental vehicles and taxis including cab aggregation are permitted to ply with three passengers with a driver. Autos are permitted to ply with two passengers excluding the driver," added the District Collector.

All religious places will be closed for public worship and only essential rituals will be permitted by the staff of the religious place. However, religious congregations are prohibited, marriages can happen with to 50 people while funerals cannot have over 25 participants.

Industrial production units have been permitted to operate. Furthermore essential services will be permitted like petrol pump, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, media, electricity supply tele-communication, cold storages, warehouses, fire, e-commerce and election-related work.

Apart from this, people involved in government essential services will be allowed with their ID cards. "Police and local administrations will be strictly enforcing these directions. We seek the cooperation of public in this regard," she added.

Puducherry reported 1,021 active cases of Covid-19 till yesterday, according to the Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare. The COVID-19 situation in India has been worsening amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past four days, the country has been reporting in over three lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Protekt partners with Northern Railways for a hygiene-based safe rail travel program spanning across 20 Indian cities

MUMBAI, India, April 28, 2021 PRNewswire -- Godrej Protekt, Indias trusted personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, embarked on a hygiene-based safe rail travel program in partnership with the Northern Rai...

Ascensia Rolls Out The On@Pro Online Educational Platform for Healthcare Professionals in Collaboration With the Tumaini Institute

BASEL, Switzerland, April 28, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading global diabetes care company, has announced today that it has rolled out an online educational platform for continuous personal learning aimed at healthcare ...

Poles may not have to wear masks outside from mid-May, says minister

People in Poland should not have to wear masks outdoors from May 15 if they keep a safe distance from others, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, as the government announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.Niedzielski a...

Distrustful EU lawmakers back trade deal with Britain

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards its ratification, while expressing clear mistrust of the British government. EU lawmakers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021