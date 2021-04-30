Delhi's Green Park mosque converted into COVID-19 quarantine center
Green Park Mosque here in Green Park has been converted into a temporary COVID-19 quarantine centre amid record surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:10 IST
Green Park Mosque here in Green Park has been converted into a temporary COVID-19 quarantine centre amid record surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. This quarantine center is equipped with 10 beds with medical facilities. The patients will be provided mask, sanitisers and medicines.
According to Joint Secretary, Managing Committee, Green Park Mosque, Mohammad Salim, "COVID cases are rising day by day and people are suffering a lot. We have converted the mosque into quarantine center with 10 beds. We are getting calls from people for admission. On doctor's prescription, we will admit them." "We have also arranged medicines, mask sanitizers, and PPE kits for patients. We will also provide them food. Unfortunately, right now we do not have Oxygen supply but will try to get it as soon as possible," he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi reports 24,235 new COVID-19 cases, 395 deaths in 24 hours, the highest so far. Whereas, India reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3498 deaths, and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
