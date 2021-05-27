Left Menu

Red Cross performs final rites for orphan, COVID victims in Andhra's Srikakulam

Red Cross volunteers on Thursday performed final rites for an orphan and three Covid victims in Srikakulam.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Red Cross volunteers on Thursday performed final rites for an orphan and three Covid victims in Srikakulam. A 70-year-old orphan died in Srikakulam whom the Red Cross volunteers have been feeding for few days. Upon local police informing about his death, the volunteers took the body to the graveyard and performed final rites.

They also performed the final rites of D Satyavati (82), R Sarojini (70), and R Ramana Murthy who died at RIMS Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms today. Over 40 countries have supplied COVID-19 related equipment and material to India through the Indian Red Cross Society amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on May 20.

India reported 2,11,298 new COVID-19 cases and 3,847 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India now stands at 9.79 per cent. (ANI)

