NZ providing humanitarian aid to Bangladesh and Myanmar refugees

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-06-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 09:00 IST
“Aotearoa New Zealand continues to condemn the military coup and urge the immediate return to civilian government and the cessation of violence,” said Nanaia Mahuta. Image Credit: Flickr
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced that New Zealand is providing NZ $8.25 million in humanitarian assistance to support refugees and their host populations in Bangladesh and to support humanitarian need of internally displaced and conflict-affected people in Myanmar.

"Aotearoa New Zealand will contribute NZ $5.5 million to a range of UN agencies and NGOs in Bangladesh to provide support to these communities. This funding includes support to programmes for women and girls.

"I am also announcing NZ $2.75 million in humanitarian support for people within Myanmar. Prior to the 1 February coup in Myanmar, conflicts have seen nearly 336,000 people displaced from their homes and in humanitarian need. We are deeply concerned that the coup has exacerbated the humanitarian situation of the most vulnerable in Myanmar," said Nanaia Mahuta.

The funding announced today represents New Zealand's commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs of the people of Myanmar. None of this funding will be channelled through, or benefit Myanmar's military.

"Aotearoa New Zealand continues to condemn the military coup and urge the immediate return to civilian government and the cessation of violence," said Nanaia Mahuta.

New Zealand has previously contributed over NZ $18 million in assistance to the humanitarian situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh since September 2017.

(With Input from New Zealand Government Press Release)

