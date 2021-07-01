BRIEF-Aramco Appoints Ziad Al-Murshed Acting Senior Vice President of Finance, Strategy, Development

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* ZIAD THAMER AL-MURSHED WAS APPOINTED ACTING SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT ON JULY 1, 2021 Further company coverage:

