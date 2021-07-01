BRIEF-Aramco Appoints Ziad Al-Murshed Acting Senior Vice President of Finance, Strategy, Development
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:14 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:
* ZIAD THAMER AL-MURSHED WAS APPOINTED ACTING SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, STRATEGY AND DEVELOPMENT ON JULY 1, 2021 Further company coverage:
Advertisement
Also Read: Tantra T-Shirts partners with 6Degree as part of new omni-channel scale strategy
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- STRATEGY
Advertisement