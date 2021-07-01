France's Le Maire calls OECD tax deal most important in decades

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the global deal, prompted by the OECD, to impose a minimum tax rate of 15% on multinationals was the most important international tax deal reached in a century.

"The OECD just said it had reached a deal with 130 countries on a new international taxation. I welcome this huge step. It's the most important international tax deal reached since a century", Le Maire said during a press conference.

