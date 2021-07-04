Left Menu

Guj: 194 crocodiles relocated from lake near Statue of Unity for safety of tourists

In 2020-21, another 51 crocodiles were shifted to two rescue centres in Gandhinagar and Godhra, Kevadia Range Forest Officer Vikramsinh Gabhania, told PTI.There are still many crocodiles in the lake, he said.The Panchmuli lake, also known as Dyke-3 of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, was developed for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-07-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:19 IST
Guj: 194 crocodiles relocated from lake near Statue of Unity for safety of tourists
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 194 crocodiles have been relocated from a lake near the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district in the last two years for the safety of tourists who come to enjoy boat rides there, officials said on Sunday.

The Panchmuli lake, situated near the 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, a major tourist attraction, had a large number of crocodiles that posed a threat to visitors, they said.

''In 2019-20 (October-March), we relocated 143 crocodiles. In 2020-21, another 51 crocodiles were shifted to two rescue centres in Gandhinagar and Godhra,'' Kevadia Range Forest Officer Vikramsinh Gabhania, told PTI.

There are still many crocodiles in the lake, he said.

The Panchmuli lake, also known as 'Dyke-3' of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, was developed for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity. Hence, the authorities decided to relocate crocodiles from the water body to prevent any harm to tourists, the official said.

In 2019-20, 73 rescued crocodiles were released in the the Sardar Sarovar reservoir. The animals rescued later from the lake were shifted to the rescue centres at Godhra in Panchmahal district, and Gandhinagar, he said. ''Some 60 cages are placed around the lake to trap the crocodiles. The part of the lake where sea planes (flying between Ahmedabad and Kevadia) land is completely safe,'' he said. In 2019, the Gujarat State Forest Development Corporation Ltd (GSFDC) started the boat ride in Dyke-3 (Panchmuli lake), which is rich in flora and fauna and surrounded by lush green forests, as part of the eco-tourism activity in the region surrounding the Statue of Unity, according to the state tourism department. A spokesperson of the Statue of Unity authority said the boat ride is a major tourist attraction in the area and witnesses a heavy rush of visitors, especially on weekends.

The Statue of Unity, located near the Narmada river basin, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021